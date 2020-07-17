UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist

WEB DESK

The United Nations has designated Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group’s leader Noor Wali Mehsud, as a global terrorist for participating in the financing, planning and perpetrating acts on behalf of and in support of entities associated with al-Qaida.

The Pakistani national was added to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List by the UN Security Council’s Sanctions Committee, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. Mehsud was named the leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan in June 2018, following the death of former TTP leader Maulana Fazlullah.