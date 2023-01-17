UN declares Pakistan based Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist. Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The development comes after India last year slammed China after it blocked the proposal to list Makki under the Sanctions Committee.

Makki, who has been involved in raising funds, recruiting, and radicalizing the youth to plan attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, has already been listed as a terrorist by India and the United States. Makki has been in various leadership roles within the terrorist organisation.