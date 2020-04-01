UN Chief terms Covid-19 a human crisis;

Calls for coordinated action to combat pandemic

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called the Coronavirus pandemic the most challenging crisis the world has faced since World War-II.

Launching a new report titled ‘Shared Responsibility, Global Solidarity: Responding to the Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19’ yesterday, Mr Guterres said that the pandemic will lead to an economic recession without any parallel in the recent past.

Calling it much more than a health crisis, Mr Guterres said that the pandemic is a human crisis which demands coordinated, decisive, inclusive and innovative policy action from the world’s leading economies. He also called for maximum financial and technical support for the poorest and most vulnerable people and countries.