UN Chief Antonio Guterres to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine next week

AMn/ WEB DESK

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine next week after a stop in Moscow to confer with President Vladimir Putin about the war. Guterres will see Zelensky and Ukraine’s foreign minister on Thursday, two days after visiting Moscow, the United Nations said in a statement.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Putin would meet Guterres on Tuesday.Guterres sent letters this week requesting in-person meetings to try to regain the initiative for the UN, which has been largely marginalized from the crisis since Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN Secretary General would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine.

Guterres has had little contact with Zelensky since the operation began, speaking with him just once by telephone, on March 26.

Putin has not taken Guterres’s phone calls, or had any contact with him.