UN cautions its staff not to travel by any Pakistan registered airline

WEB DESK

United NationsMonths after the story of dubious flying licence pilots case in Pakistan broke out, United Nations has cautioned its agency staff not to travel by any Pakistan registered airline over safety concerns. The advisory was issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS).

It said due to an ongoing investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan into dubious licenses, caution is advised about the use of Pakistan-registered air operators.

UN advisory has been recommended to agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN High Commission for Refugees, UN Development Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, and many others.

In the light of this development, UN officials working in Pakistan can not travel by any Pakistan-registered airline, even within the Pakistan.

In December last year, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had extended a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for three months.

PIA has suffered a loss of billions of rupees since the suspension of flight operations to and from the European Union and the United Kingdom.