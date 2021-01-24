Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2021 07:23:32      انڈین آواز

UN cautions its staff not to travel by any Pakistan registered airline

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

United NationsMonths after the story of dubious flying licence pilots case in Pakistan broke out, United Nations has cautioned its agency staff not to travel by any Pakistan registered airline over safety concerns. The advisory was issued by the UN Security Management System (UNSMS).

It said due to an ongoing investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan into dubious licenses, caution is advised about the use of Pakistan-registered air operators.

UN advisory has been recommended to agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN High Commission for Refugees, UN Development Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, and many others.

In the light of this development, UN officials working in Pakistan can not travel by any Pakistan-registered airline, even within the Pakistan.

In December last year, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had extended a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for three months.

PIA has suffered a loss of billions of rupees since the suspension of flight operations to and from the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India: It is going to be tough but remain focused on your goal, says Olympian Harbinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Three -time Olympian Harbinder Singh feels that it podium finish for India in ...

Hockey Women: Argentina ‘B’ beat India 2-1

AMN Buenos Aires, 23 January : India conceded a late goal  to go down to  Argentina 'B' Wome ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!