UN asks Taliban to revoke restrictions on females as soon as possible

The UN deputy special representative for Afghanistan Markus Potzel has asked the Taliban to revoke the restrictions on females as soon as possible.

Mr Potzel said that women have the right to participate in society and urged the Taliban to fulfill its international obligations, including ensuring the rights to education and work for its population.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Taliban has said that the issue of women in Afghanistan is one of the country’s internal issues and that other institutions and countries should not interfere.

