UN adopts India’s resolution to declare 2023 as International Year of Millets

The United Nations has unanimously declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The 193 member UN General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by India and supported by over 70 nations declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said it is a big step to promote nutritional and ecological benefits of millets to the world as a key component of the food basket and effect policy changes. He expressed gratitude to all co-sponsors, especially Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal, and all Member States of the UN for their strong support. He also expressed delight that all Member States enjoyed the delicious millet ‘murukku’ distributed by Indian Mission.

Millets can grow on poor soils and are resistant or tolerant to many crop diseases and pests. They can also survive adverse climatic conditions.

Nutritionist Dr Meenal Jain spoke about the benefits of including millets in daily diet.