इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2023 04:52:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukriane’s first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova to begin 4-day visit to India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ms. Emine Dzhaparova will be on a four-day visit to India today. During the visit, Ms. Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations.

They will also exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest. Ms. Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.

India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

 دنیا بھر میں ہر چھ میں سے ایک فرد بانجھ پن کا شکار ہے: WHO

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی ادارہ صحت (ڈبلیو ایچ او) نے ایک نئی اہم ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart