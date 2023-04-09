Ukriane’s first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova to begin 4-day visit to India

AMN

The first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ms. Emine Dzhaparova will be on a four-day visit to India today. During the visit, Ms. Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations.

They will also exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest. Ms. Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri.

India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence.