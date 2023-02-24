Ukrainians pay tribute to fallen loved ones; Russia-Ukraine war enter its 2nd year

WEB DESK

Ukrainians paid tribute to fallen loved ones on Friday as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second year. At a ceremony on Kyiv’s St Sophia Square, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy bestowed medals on soldiers. The colours of Ukraine’s flag lit up the Eiffel Tower, the Brandenburg Gate, the Empire State Building and the Sydney Opera House.

There were no major public events to mark the anniversary in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday for the annual “Defenders of the Fatherland” holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday attended by President Vladimir Putin.