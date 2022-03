AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address at the U.S. Congress today. He will speak to members of the House and Senate to rally support for Ukraine. It follows an address he delivered last week to the U.K. Parliament and yesterday’s address to Canada’s parliament.

In a joint statement, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Zelenskyy will address the US Congress via video at the U.S. Capital.