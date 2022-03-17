FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy accuses Germany of prioritising economy ahead of military operations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Germany of putting its economy before his country’s security in the run-up to the Russian military operations. In an address to Germany’s parliament today, Zelenskyy criticized the German government’s support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to bring natural gas from Russia.

Ukraine and others had opposed the project, warning that it endangered Ukrainian and European security. Zelenskyy also noted Germany’s hesitancy when it came to imposing some of the toughest sanctions on Russia for fear it could hurt the German economy.

The Ukrainian president called on Germany not to let a new wall divide Europe, urging support for his country’s membership of NATO and the European Union.

He also called for more help for his country, saying thousands of people have been killed in the war that started almost a month ago, including 108 children.

Referring to the dire situation in the besieged city of Mariupol, he said, everything is a target for them, including a theater where hundreds of people found shelter that was flattened yesterday.

