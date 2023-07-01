इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jul 2023 02:32:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukrainian President Zelensky ordered top military commanders to strengthen Ukraine’s northern military sector

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today ordered top military commanders to strengthen Ukraine’s northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus. He said government and military leaders had also heard a report from Ukrainian intelligence and security forces on the situation in Belarus.

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will emerge from the aftermath of the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted insurrection stronger than before. He said, Russia has always overcome all its problems and it will be the same this time too.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس پولیس کے نسل پرستانہ طرزعمل پر توجہ دے:  اقوام متحدہ

'او ایچ سی ایچ آر' کی ترجمان روینہ شمداسانی فرانس میں الجزا ...

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart