Ukrainian President Zelensky ordered top military commanders to strengthen Ukraine’s northern military sector

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today ordered top military commanders to strengthen Ukraine’s northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus. He said government and military leaders had also heard a report from Ukrainian intelligence and security forces on the situation in Belarus.

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will emerge from the aftermath of the Wagner mercenary group’s aborted insurrection stronger than before. He said, Russia has always overcome all its problems and it will be the same this time too.