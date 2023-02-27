Ukrainian President Zelenskiy fires senior military commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired a senior military commander yesterday. In a decree, the President announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.

Mr. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after Russia started special military oprations in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev said that the continued arms supply to Kyiv risks a global nuclear catastrophe.

However, Russian forces are making concerted efforts to capture the two eastern regions.