Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses joint meeting of US Congress

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress yesterday. He urged for continuation of support for the defense of his country.

The Ukrainian President told the US Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and not charity.

Earlier, Mr. Zelensky met US President Joe Biden, who called for support to keep flowing in 2023.

Mr. Biden said that Russia has no intention of ending the war. 5e vowed that Ukraine will never stand alone.

Meanwhile, Russia’s US ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Zelensky’s visit confirmed that America’s statements about not wanting a conflict with Russia were empty words.

He said, America’s provocative actions in Ukraine were leading to an escalation the consequences of which were impossible to imagine.