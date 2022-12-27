Ukrainian President thanks India and PM Modi for humanitarian aid

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday, the Prime Minister assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

Reiterating for an immediate cessation of hostilities, Mr Modi said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. The two leaders also discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. Mr Modi requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year. Mr Zelenskyy also conveyed his best wishes for India’s G20 Presidency.