Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shuts down over safety measure

WEB DESK

In Ukraine, operations of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have been fully stopped on Sunday as a safety measure. The state agency in charge of the plant, Energoatom, told that the plant is completely stopped after the agency disconnected the number 6 power unit from the grid. It said, preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government called for residents of areas around the plant to evacuate for their own safety. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the nuclear plant, risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the surrounding area to be demilitarized.