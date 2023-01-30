Ukraine’s military and Russian Wagner Group, both claim to control Blahodatne area

WEB DESK

Ukraine’s military and the Russian Wagner Group, both claimed to control the Blahodatne area in the eastern region of Donetsk. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces yesterday said that units of Defence Forces repelled the attacks on the occupiers in the areas of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the Wagner Group, said that its units were in control of Blahodatne in eastern Donetsk.

However, according to media reports, fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region, particularly around Bakhmut.

Conversely, a missile hit an apartment building in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv.