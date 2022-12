WEB DESK

Ukraine’s air defence shot down 54 out of 69 missiles launched by Russia in a new wave of attacks on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian army said. Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said that, according to preliminary data, 69 missiles were launched in total. Fifty-four enemy cruise missiles were shot down. Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said earlier in the day that more than 120 missiles had been fired.