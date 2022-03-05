FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2022 07:43:50      انڈین آواز

Ukraine: Zelensky slams Nato over rejection of no-fly zone

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Zelensky: By refusing to close skies over Ukraine, NATO ‘green-lighted’ further bombing

WEB DESK

Ukraine’s president has slammed Nato leaders in a fiery speech over their refusal to implement a no-fly zone around the country.

Speaking from Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky said the West’s reluctance to intervene has given Russia “a green light” to continue bombarding towns and villages.

“Today, the leadership of the Alliance green-lighted the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone. You could close the skies, but… I do not know who you can protect, whether you can protect your countries – the countries of the Alliance. You will not be able to buy off from us with liters of fuel for liters of our blood that was shed for our common Europe, for our common freedom, for our common future,” he said.

Nato has argued that a no-fly zone will result in confrontation with Moscow.

But Mr Zelensky said he disagrees that direct action could “provoke Russia’s direct aggression against Nato”.

In angry comments, he said the argument reflects the “self-hypnosis of those who are weak, under-confident inside” and that Western reservations indicated that “not everyone considers the struggle for freedom to be Europe’s number one goal”.

“All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you. Because of your weakness, because of your disunity,” a furious Mr Zelensky added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amit Khatri disqualified in World Race Walking Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 March : With four red cards  slapped on him, race walker Ami ...

Ramkumar, Bhambari give India 2-0 lead over Denmark in Davis Cup Tie

Harpal Singh Bedi Ramkumar Ramanathan overwhelmed lowly ranked Christian Sigsgaard while Yuki Bhambri accou ...

Yakshika, Vidhi  in medal rounds at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Yakshika and Vidhi  gave  power-packed performances to move into  the junior girls’ ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart