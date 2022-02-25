UKRAINE: Zelensky calls on citizens from all countries to demand end to war in Ukraine

WEB DESK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens around the world to go to the squares of their cities and demand an end to the war in Ukraine, to demand peace in Europe.

The Ukrainian leader stated this in his address on Friday, February 25, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I am sure that ordinary people may also act in every country of the world, in every country of Europe. Go to the squares of your cities and demand peace for Europe, peace for Ukraine, an end to this war,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that demanding peace is the right of Ukraine and the right of every person.

“When bombs fall in Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine. When missiles kill our people, it is the death of all Europeans. Demand more protection for Europe, more protection for Ukraine as part of a democratic world,” Zelensky said.

The head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, on February 24 announced the launch of a special military operation in the Donbas. At about 04:00 on February 24, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine and started the war. Martial law has been imposed in Ukraine.