इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 05:26:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ukraine: UN General Assembly resumes emergency special session to consider new draft resolution aimed at restoring peace

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

On the eve of the one-year mark of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly resumed its eleventh emergency special session yesterday to consider a new draft resolution aimed at restoring peace. Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said that for almost a full year the world body and international community have been consistent and vocal in calls to end this war and to adhere to the UN Charter and international law.

The General Assembly eleventh emergency special session resumed with the introduction of a new draft resolution and two proposed amendments and is expected to last into Thursday or Friday. The draft text calls for an immediate ceasefire demands that Russia leaves Ukraine and emphasizes the need for accountability for serious crimes and justice for all victims.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

یوکرین پر روسی حملے میں ہوئی ہلاکتوں پر انسانی حقوق چیف کو افسوس

یوکرین پر روس کے حملے کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر انسانی حقوق سے م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart