Ukraine: UN General Assembly resumes emergency special session to consider new draft resolution aimed at restoring peace

On the eve of the one-year mark of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UN General Assembly resumed its eleventh emergency special session yesterday to consider a new draft resolution aimed at restoring peace. Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi said that for almost a full year the world body and international community have been consistent and vocal in calls to end this war and to adhere to the UN Charter and international law.

The General Assembly eleventh emergency special session resumed with the introduction of a new draft resolution and two proposed amendments and is expected to last into Thursday or Friday. The draft text calls for an immediate ceasefire demands that Russia leaves Ukraine and emphasizes the need for accountability for serious crimes and justice for all victims.