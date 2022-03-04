Ukraine says Russian military forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast

AMN/ WEB DESK

The regional state administration of Ukraine’s southeast has said Russian military forces have seized the Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia Plant situated in Ukraine’s southeast.

Quoting the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate, the regional state administration said on Social media that operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units. It added it sought to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements.

Ukraine has said Russian forces attacked the plant in the earlyhours today, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire. U.S Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm yesterday said the reactors at Zaporizhzhia power station are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down.

Granholm tweeted she had spoken to Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the plant. She said there was no elevated radiation readings near the facility.