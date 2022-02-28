Ukraine says 352 civilians, including 14 children killed during Russia’s invasion

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine has said 352 of its civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The Interior ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among its armed forces.

On the other hand Russia claims that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.