Ukraine refugee surge soon to hit one million: UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

The U.N. refugee agency said more than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s military operation last week. It added the figure is rising exponentially, putting it on track to cross 1 million mark possibly within hours.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said  today that people are continuing to stream into Ukraine’s neighboring countries to the west, with more than 200,000 fleeing since Tuesday.

A day earlier, Mantoo had cautioned that the outflows from Ukraine could make it the source of the biggest refugee crisis this century – eclipsing the one from Syria’s war over the last decade.

The latest figures show that more than half – or nearly 454,000 – have gone to Poland, more than 116,300 to Hungary and over 79,300 to Moldova. Another 69,000 have gone to other European countries and 67,000 have fled to Slovakia.

Mantoo noted that the figure of 874,000 was an increase from more than 660,000 only a day earlier – and some 116,000 on Saturday, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th Feb.

