Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to deliver special virtual address at 19th Shangri-La Dialogue security summit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a special virtual address today at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue security summit organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

Asia’s top security summit is being held after a two-year pandemic hiatus, with the first face-to-face meeting between American and Chinese defence leaders and Russia’s military operations in Ukraine among the most anticipated subjects on the agenda.

This year’s Shangri-La Dialogue is witnessing participation of 42 countries with 37 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 senior defence officials.