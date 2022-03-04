Ukraine: Fire extinguished at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ukraine, Emergency services have said that they had extinguished a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia. The state emergency services wrote on social media platform that initially they were blocked from getting to the scene.

Meanwhile, in wee hours, firefighters were finally able to start tackling the fire. It was extinguished about an hour later, Ukraine’s Emergency Services wrote.

The head of the Zaporozhia regional state administration, Alexander Starukh, says that the safety of the Zaporizhzia power plant is secured.