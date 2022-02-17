Ukraine Crisis: Invasion fears are “hype and hysteria, says Russia UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia said that fears of its invasion of Ukraine are “hype and hysteria” and the presence of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is part of normal processes. Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy has told to a news channel that if Russia was not attacked or provoked, it would not initiate war.

He said Russia respected Ukraine’s sovereignty but did not accept Ukrainian intentions to join Nato because the alliance’s infrastructure on Russian borders would put Russia’s security “at threat”.