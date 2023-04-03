Ukraine: 6 killed and 8 injured in heavy Russian shelling at Kostyantynivka

WEB DESK

In Ukraine, at least six people were killed and eight other injured in heavy Russian shelling at Kostyantynivka, an eastern industrial city near embattled Bakhmut. Ukranian official said, the Russian missiles and rockets also damaged 16 apartment blocks and other buildings including a nursery school yesterday.

The official said that the Russians hit Kostyantynivka with S-300 surface-to-air missiles and Uragan rockets. The city is near Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, two key cities which Russia is striving to hold.

Meanwhile, explosions also rocked Russian-held Melitopol, city’s mayor Ivan Fedorov said, blasts targeted the rail depot there. Melitopol has been hit repeatedly by Ukrainian missiles because it is a transport hub for the Russian military.

Fierce clashes continue around Bakhmut, which has been at the epicenter of the fighting for months.