Ukraine: 12 killed in Dnipro after Russian strikes

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed in an apartment block in the eastern city of Dnipro in Ukraine as Russia launched fresh waves of missile attacks across the country yesterday. A number of other cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, were also hit.

According to media reports, Russian strikes also hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other places.

Much of Ukraine is now under an emergency blackout after missiles hit power infrastructure in several cities.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister said that the coming days would be difficult with threats to the supply of electricity, running water and central heating at the height of winter.

Yesterday’s attack comes as Western powers consider sending battle tanks to Kyiv and ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies in Ramstein in Germany next Friday.