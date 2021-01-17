UK to close all travel corridors from Monday to keep out new COVID strains

The UK is to close all travel corridors from Monday morning to “protect against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains” of Covid . Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “vital” to take extra measures now “when day by day we are making such strides in protecting the population.’

The Prime Minister added that anyone flying into the country from overseas will have to show proof of a negative Covid test before setting off .

Boris Johnson said the new rules would be in place till 15th February. A further 1,280 people with coronavirus have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test, taking the total to 87,291.