Fire at Serum Institute claims 5 lives, Vaccine unit safe
Farmers threaten to intensify agitation as 11th round of talks end in deadlock
Government says consumption of well cooked chicken and eggs safe for humans
Prime Minister says Startups are playing crucial role in making India self reliant
PM doesn’t respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2021 10:04:49      انڈین آواز

UK strain, Chinese New Year, ‘Two Sessions’ keep Beijing’s COVID response in flux

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese capital city Beijing’s COVID response remains in flux as new requirements are coming up quickly in an effort to nullify the threat of potential virus spread during upcoming Chinese New Year and safe conduct of the politically important ‘Two Sessions’ in early March.

The Beijing government said on Friday that the city will conduct serum antibody tests for all inbound overseas travelers who have entered Beijing since December 10 to find out the transmission chain in the latest cluster infections in the capital’s Daxing district.

City health authority said a highly transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus first detected in the UK was found in two patients in Daxing, raising concerns. Chinese health experts said antibody tests for inbound travelers revealed that the epidemic in Daxing district has lasted for about one month before the first case was reported on Sunday, and nucleic acid testing won’t work in finding out the first patient.

Meanwhile, all schools in Beijing will move to online classes from 25th January which is expected to continue till at least end of February. Beijing has already implemented 28 days of quarantine and health monitoring for all inbound travelers from overseas.

Beijing announced it would conduct nucleic acid testing for all residents in Dongcheng and Xicheng districts on Friday, and Daxing and Shunyi districts have finished their testing. China is also targeting to inoculate 50 million people ahead of Chinese New Year. The country at present is battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak since March 2020 with many locally transmitted cases detected in many provinces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Women: Argentina ‘B’ beat India 2-1

AMN Buenos Aires, 23 January : India conceded a late goal  to go down to  Argentina 'B' Wome ...

Hockey Women; Indian Juniors hold Chile Senior Team to a 2-2 draw

Santiago (Chile)  Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team  put up a  resilient performance to hold Chile Se ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!