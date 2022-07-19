UK: Rishi Sunak wins latest round, contest down to three contenders

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Finance Minister of United Kingdom Rishi Sunak won the latest round in the contest today to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. With lawmaker Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the contest, it is now down to three contenders.

The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark or one-third of Conservative Party MPs, which is needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak increased his tally from yesterday’s 115 votes, while Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 92 votes and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss 86 votes, leaving the race to clinch second place still open.

Before the Commons finishes on Thursday, the Conservative Party wants MPs to choose the two candidates to replace Prime Minister Johnson, with the final vote set to take place tomorrow. After a summer of campaigning by the two final contenders, grassroots Tories will vote for who should become leader, with the winner to be announced on 5th of September.