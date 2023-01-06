UK records 2022 as warmest year ever

WEB DESK

2022 was the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom. Official figures released by country’s weather agency yesterday showed the latest evidence that climate change is transforming Europe’s weather. Across twelve months, the mean temperature in the country was 10.03 degrees Celsius, the highest since comparable records began in 1884. The previous record was 9.88 degrees Celsius set in 2014. With this, UK’s 15 of top 20 warmest years on record have all occurred in this century. The top 10 were witnessed within the past two decades alone.

Scientists said human activity – primarily fossil fuel emissions – has made such warm conditions vastly more likely.

Britain is not alone. France’s average temperature was above 14 degrees Celsius in 2022, making it the hottest year since weather readings began in 1900. Switzerland’s meteorological service said, the alpine nation’s annual average temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius was by far the highest value since measurements began in 1864.