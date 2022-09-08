FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Sep 2022 02:27:50      انڈین آواز

UK: Queen Elizabeth’s doctors ‘concerned’ about her health

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / LONDON

Doctors at Buckingham Palace are ‘concerned’ over health of Queen Elizabeth and “have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

The palace made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, saying the doctors made the recommendation after “further evaluation” that morning.

The statement also says the Queen “remains comfortable” at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The estate is a summer retreat for the 96-year-old monarch.

The Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, have reportedly arrived at the castle, and her grandson Prince William is also on his way.

The Queen appointed new Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday. Truss is the 14th prime minister invited by the Queen to form a government.

The BBC reported that it was the first time the monarch made such an appointment outside Buckingham Palace. Analysts say officials made the arrangement in consideration of the Queen’s health.

The Queen did not attend some of the Platinum Jubilee events in June to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Football: Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy to qualify for quarter finals

Harpal Singh Bedi Two goals in late second half enabled Rajasthan United beat Indian Navy 2-0 to qualify fo ...

Top professionals for J&K Open as Professional Golf makes debut in Jammu

Harpal Singh Bedi Jammu, the winter capital of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue o ...

Leh Cycling World Cup: German cyclists stand first in both men,women categories

AMN In the Leh Edition of UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, German cyclists stood first in both men and women c ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart