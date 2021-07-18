UK PM, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will now self-isolate after Covid positive contact

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will now self-isolate after coming in contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus. The reversal comes just hours after they said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing instead of self-isolation. Opposition parties had said it suggested there was one rule for them and another for the rest of Opposition.

The Prime Minister later said they had briefly considered taking part in the scheme. But Mr Johnson said it was far more important that everybody sticks to the same rules and that’s why he is going to be self-isolating until 26th of this month He will now conduct meetings remotely at Chequers.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said, the Prime Minister and chancellor had been busted yet again for thinking the rules that people are all following don’t apply to them.

The Health Secretary tested positive yesterday after participating in a meeting at Downing Street the day before.