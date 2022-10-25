UK: New PM Rishi Sunak begins Cabinet Reshuffle

Rishi Sunak has become the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace

In his first speech outside No 10, he said that the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and that he has been chosen as the new Tory leader to fix some of Liz Truss’s mistakes.

The prime minister is now discussing cabinet formation.

Sunak is the UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

Sunak has ruled out an early general election, despite calls from Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal supporters, has resigned as business secretary while Brandon Lewis has stepped down as justice secretary

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland and Tory Party chairman Jake Berry have also left their roles.

In a short farewell speech earlier, Liz Truss defended her legacy of trying to push through tax cuts and said leaders needed to be bold.