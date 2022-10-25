FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2022 08:06:23      انڈین آواز

UK: New PM Rishi Sunak begins Cabinet Reshuffle

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Rishi Sunak has become the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace

AMN / WEB DESK

Rishi Sunak has become the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace
In his first speech outside No 10, he said that the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” and that he has been chosen as the new Tory leader to fix some of Liz Truss’s mistakes.

The prime minister is now discussing cabinet formation.

Sunak is the UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.
Sunak has ruled out an early general election, despite calls from Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of Boris Johnson’s most loyal supporters, has resigned as business secretary while Brandon Lewis has stepped down as justice secretary

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith, Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena, Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland and Tory Party chairman Jake Berry have also left their roles.

In a short farewell speech earlier, Liz Truss defended her legacy of trying to push through tax cuts and said leaders needed to be bold.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Swapnil Kusale wins India’s 3rd Paris 2024 Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota place at the ongoing ISSF World Ch ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets at Melbourne

AMN India beat its arch rival Pakistan by four wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia in a nail b ...

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart