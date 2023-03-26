UK King Charles III’s visit to Paris postponed amid protest against pension reforms

FILE PIC

United Kingdom King Charles III’s state visit to Paris has been postponed amid the mass protest against the unpopular pension reforms.

The King had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch, before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

This decision was taken by the French and British governments, after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King. According to the French president’s office, this State visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.