UK govt announces first flights to bring home British nationals stranded in India

WEB DESK

The UK government today announced the first seven chartered flights next week to bring home British nationals stranded in India amidst the international travel lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.

An estimated 35,000 British nationals are currently in India, out of whom over 20,000 have contacted the British High Commission to return to the UK as soon as possible. A set of 113 of the most vulnerable Britons were flown out of Goa on an Irish flight on yesterday.

The special flights to London include three scheduled from Goa for next Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and two each from Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday and Saturday, with further flights planned later.

Acting High Commissioner to India Jan Thompson told its citizens to check the government travel advisory and visit the booking portal for respective cities to reserve seats.