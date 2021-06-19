UK Covid infections rise as Delta variant dominates

WEB DESK

In United Kingdom, Corona virus infections have risen slightly in the last week, with an estimated 1,19,000 people – up from 1,10,000 now positive for the virus. The Office for National Statistics figures, up to 12th of June, suggest one in every 540 people is infected.

Public Health England (PHE) says, the more infectious Delta variant accounts for almost all of the cases. There is some regional variation in infection rates. However, the good news on vaccine efficacy. North-west England had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for Corona virus in the week to 12th of June around one in 180. Eastern England had the lowest estimate – around one in 2,480.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said, a third wave of COVID is under way linked to the Delta variant. According to the latest data from PHE, a single dose of vaccine reduces a person’s chances of catching Corona virus and needing hospital treatment by about 75 per cent, even with Delta circulating in the UK.

And among people who had received the recommended two doses, the chances of catching and being hospitalised by Corona virus was reduced by more than 90 per cent.