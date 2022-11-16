UK approves 3000 work visas for young Indian professionals

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Kingdom government has given approval for three thousand visas for young professionals from India to work in the country each year.

Highlighting the strength of the UK-India migration and mobility partnership agreed upon last year, the UK government said, India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme.

The UK Prime Minister’s Office said, the government has approved the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme that offers 3 thousand visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years.