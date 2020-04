WEB DESK

The United Kingdom chartered flights are scheduled to leave from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to rescue thousands of stranded Britishers in this region. The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru has informed this in a press release today.

The flights are scheduled for the next two weeks and British travellers are advised to visit the India travel page to reserve seats and other information.