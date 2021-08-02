UK allows fully vaccinated travellers from EU, US to arrive without needing to quarantine

AMN/ WEB DESK
UK has allowed fully vaccinated travellers from the European Union and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from today. The UK government has said the change, which was announced last week, will help to reunite family and friends whose loved ones live abroad. Airlines have welcomed the move and said more countries to be added to the UK’s green travel list.
Travellers, however, still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive. Meanwhile, travellers under-18 age is exempted from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age. As part of the changes, international cruise ships will be able to depart from England from today after a 16-month pause.