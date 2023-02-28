UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication

AMN

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts. The artificial intelligence and machine learning-based security mechanism is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure.

The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It will also benefit bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements. The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional.