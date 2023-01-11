UIDAI issues guidelines for Offline Verification Seeking Entities

AMN / WEB DESK

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a set of guidelines for Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSE). The step has been taken to ensure better safety mechanism at user level and to enhance resident’s trust while using Aadhaar voluntarily for lawful purposes. The organizations conducting offline verification of an Aadhaar number holder for a lawful purpose are called OVSEs.

Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said, entities have been informed to perform verification of Aadhaar after explicit consent of the Aadhaar number holder. These entities need to be courteous to residents and assure them about the security and confidentiality of their Aadhaar while conducting offline verification. UIDAI has also asked OVSEs to verify Aadhaar through QR Code present on Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, m-Aadhaar and Aadhaar PVC card instead of accepting Aadhaar in physical or electronic form, as a proof of identity. UIDAI has informed OVSEs that verification entities, generally should not collect, use or store Aadhaar number of the resident after having conducted offline verification of Aadhaar.