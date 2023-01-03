UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar

AMN / WEB DESK

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has put in place a resident friendly facility to help people update their address online in Aadhaar with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF).

This HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relatives of a resident who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar. It can be done by submitting Proof of Relationship document like Ration Card, Marksheet, Marriage Certificate, Passport mentioning the names and relationship of both the applicant and HOF. In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI. Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HOF for this purpose and can share his or her address with his or her relatives through this process.