UIDAI advises people not to share Aadhaar openly in public domain

AMN / WEB DESK

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised residents not to share their Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms.

Electronics and IT Ministry said, Aadhaar card holders should not disclose their Aadhaar OTP to any unauthorized entity and refrain from sharing m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone. It has asked the card holders to use Aadhaar confidentially to avail benefits and services, but observe the same level of caution as they do in the case of any other identity document.

Aadhaar is a resident’s digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. Residents can use their Aadhaar number to verify and validate their identity credentials either electronically or through offline verification.

The Ministry said, UIDAI also provides the facility of Aadhaar locking as well as biometric locking. If a resident is not likely to use Aadhaar for a period of time, he or she may lock Aadhaar or biometrics for such a time period. The same can be unlocked conveniently and instantly, as and when required.