University Grants Commission (UGC) has set NET, SET or SLET as the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions. In a notification, the UGC also stated that Ph.D. qualification for appointment to the same post would be optional from this month onwards. Earlier in 2021, the commission announced that Ph.D. was not mandatory for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors till July this year.