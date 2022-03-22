FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Mar 2022 11:09:56      انڈین آواز

UGC makes common entrance test mandatory for admission in Central Universities

Staff Reporter

UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar has said that Central Universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes this year. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Mr Kumar said, from the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency NTA will conduct the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. He said, the syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT. The UGC Chairman said the CUET will be conducted in the first week of July.

The application process for undergraduate CUET will commence from the first week of April. The CUET will have Section 1A, Section 1B, general test, and domain-specific subjects. Section 1A, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice. The options are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.  Section 1B is optional and for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section 1A. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc.

