UGC issues guidelines for reopening of Universities, Colleges across India

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Universities and colleges outside the containment zone across the country can be opened in a phased manner after consultation with the respective State and Union Territory Governments and following new guidelines issued by UGC.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for the reopening of universities and colleges across the country. As per the new guidelines,

The guidelines have been vetted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education. The UGC has suggested six-day weeks and smaller class-sizes to enable social distancing. However, teaching hours in a day can be extended, as per the institution’s requirements.

The new guidelines have asked the institutions to ensure that “before reopening of any campus, the Central or the concerned State Government must have declared the area safe for reopening of educational institutions. The directions, instructions, guidelines and orders issued by the Central and State Government concerned regarding safety and health in view of COVID-19 must be fully abided by the higher education institutions.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has urged educational institutions, students, parents and all those associated with the education world to ensure compliance of these guidelines for the survival and bright future of themselves and others.