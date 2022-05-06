UGC extends last date for submission of application for Common University Entrance Test 2022

WEB DESK

University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date for submission of application for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- 2022 for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in central, private, state and deemed universities till the 22nd of this month.

In a tweet, UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said the decision will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for the CUET.

The last date to apply for CUET 2022 was supposed to end today. The three-and-half-hour computer-based entrance test will be conducted in two shifts.

The CUET is compulsory for all 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission.