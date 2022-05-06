FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2022 08:12:09      انڈین آواز

UGC extends last date for submission of application for Common University Entrance Test 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date for submission of application for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- 2022 for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in central, private, state and deemed universities till the 22nd of this month.

In a tweet, UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said the decision will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for the CUET.

The last date to apply for CUET 2022 was supposed to end today. The three-and-half-hour computer-based entrance test will be conducted in two shifts.

The CUET is compulsory for all 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Khelo India University Games come to close with a glittering ceremony

Bengaluru A glittering closing ceremony drew curtains on yet another memorable edition of the Khelo India U ...

12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 begins in Goa

AMN The 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 has begun in Goa on Wednesday. A total ...

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart